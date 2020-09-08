newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
Two Activists Draw Parallels Between Civil Rights Movement And Today
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Two Activists Draw Parallels Between Civil Rights Movement And Today
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
September 8, 2020
September 8, 2020
Some Americans are drawing parallels between today in the Civil Rights Movement. Two Black women share their first-hand accounts and perspective.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
1:24
Adrian Kraus / AP
Rochester Chief, Top Deputy Retire Amid Uproar Over Daniel Prude Death
1:08
CNN.com
Black Man Offered Job By Sheriff's Office That Wrongly Detained Him
2:14
AP
House Launches 'Straw-Donor' Investigation Of Postmaster General
1:11
Noah Berger / AP
Firefighters Battle Multiple Wildfires In California
0:45
Sue Ogrocki / AP
House To Make Historic Vote On Marijuana Legalization
0:42
Storyblocks
U.S. Hotel Industry Takes A Hit Over Labor Day Holiday
0:48
Washington State Dept. of Agriculture
Amazon Bans Foreign Seed Sales In The U.S.
1:58
Evan Vucci
President Trump Bans 'Un-American' Anti-Racism Training
0:57
Adrian Kraus / AP
Rochester Mayor Promises Police Reform
1:23
Jae C. Hong / AP
Tourism Industry Shows Slight Improvements Over Labor Day Weekend
0:53
Matt Dunham / AP
Julian Assange's Extradition Hearing Resumes After Delay
4:31
Associated Press
Need A Quick COVID-19 Test? Plan On Paying Up
0:48
Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
7,000-Acre Fire Starts At Gender-Reveal Party
2:37
Gregory Bull / AP
Education Takes Higher Profile In 2020 Election
1:17
Paul Sancya / AP
Unions Consider Walkouts To End 'Unjust Status Quo' on Social Issues
1:48
Kenosha County Court / AP
Blake Says Shooting By Kenosha Police Left Him In 'Nothing But Pain'
1:05
U.S. Census Bureau
Judge Slows Census Bureau Effort To End Count Early
1:08
Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
More Than 200 People Rescued From California Fire
1:10
Noah Berger / AP
Portland Hits 100 Days Of Protests — With No Slowdown in Sight
1:48
Jeff Roberson / AP
Kentucky Derby Runs Amid Protests Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor
0:57
Steve Helber / AP
VA Police Chief On Paid Leave After Confederate Monument Charge
1:34
Susan Walsh / AP
President Trump Promises To Keep Stars And Stripes Newspaper Alive
0:59
Paul Sancya / AP
Detroit Police Barred From Tear Gas, Other Force In Peaceful Protests
1:40
Noah Berger / AP
Friday Marks Another Night Of Clashes At Protests Across U.S.
0:50
Adrian Kraus / AP
Police Union Defends Officers In The Death Of Daniel Prude
3:14
Evan Vucci / AP
Trump Denies Insulting Troops As Poll Shows Military Vote Up For Grabs
2:53
Red Wing Shoe Company
This Labor Day Highlights The Millions Of Unemployed Americans
1:10
Evan Vucci / AP
Pres. Trump Denies Calling Fallen Soldiers 'Losers'
0:47
Amy Harris / AP
Report: Most Summer Protests Against Racial Injustice Were Peaceful
0:34
Ted S. Warren / AP
Suspect In Portland Protest Shooting Killed By Police
0:39
Newsy
White House, Democrats Informally Agree To 'Clean' Spending Bill
2:38
Library of Congress / The Morning Tulsa Daily World
Families Of The 1921 Tulsa Massacre Seek Justice In New Lawsuit
1:36
Darron Cummings / AP
Racial Tensions and Pandemic Mark Saturday's Kentucky Derby Run
2:43
AP
Rochester Man’s Death Renews Calls For Mental Health Aid in Policing
0:51
AP / Armando Franca
Court Rules NSA Mass Surveillance Program Was Illegal
0:26
Charlie Riedel / AP
Justice Department Releases Report On Operation Legend
0:24
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Budget Deficit To Hit Record $3.3 Trillion
1:12
WHAM / AP
New York Protests After Black Man Killed After Detainment
0:25
Chris Carlson / AP
California Could Start Developing Generic Drugs
0:54
Carlos Osorio / AP
U.S. Ventilator Stockpile Now Full
1:08
The White House
President Trump Threatens Funding Cuts To 'Anarchist Jurisdictions'
0:23
Julio Cortez / AP
United Airlines To Furlough More Than 16,000 As Soon As October
0:53
Matthew Rice / CC BY SA 4.0
Notre Dame Starts Phased Return To In-Person Classes
1:24
Rogelio V. Solis / AP
Mississippi Chooses Final Flag Design For Voters
2:07
Gerry Broome / AP
How Are Colleges Handling Quarantining On Campus?
3:36
AP Images
False Information Escalates Anger At Protests Across The United States
2:28
Charles Rex Arbogast / AP
Remote Learning Raises Safety Concerns In Chicago
0:30
U.S. Army
Pentagon: U.S. Military Being Surpassed By China's
0:35
Jeff Chiu / AP
Judge Rules University of California Stop Considering Test Scores
1:06
AP / MIKE TENALLY
D.C. Considers Renaming Dozens Of Public Schools, Parks
0:32
AP / Sue Ogrocki
Attorneys File New Lawsuit Over 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
1:11
Alex Brandon / AP
Federal Prosecutors: D.C. Police Arrested Protesters Without Evidence
0:40
Eric Gay / AP
FEMA To End Funding For Cloth Face Masks For Schools
0:35
Steve Helber / AP
Trump Administration, CDC Announce Eviction Moratorium
0:40
Christian Monterrosa / AP
Protests Spurred After L.A. Police Kill Black Cyclist
1:44
Amy Harris / Invision / AP
Plea Deal Listed Breonna Taylor As Co-Defendant In Drug Ring Case
0:47
Gene J. Puskar / AP
Black Former McDonald's Franchisees Sue For Racial Discrimination
0:58
Victoria Will / AP
Fans Petition For Chadwick Boseman Statue In Actor's Hometown
2:19
Morry Gash / AP
President Trump Visits Kenosha While Blake Family Holds Celebration
1:03
John Minchillo / AP
New York City Delays Return To Classrooms
2:36
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
U.S. To Drastically Hike Citizenship And Most Other Immigration Fees
2:11
WEWS
Early Data Shows Increase in Overdoses During Shutdowns
1:09
New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung / Herald-Zeitung / AP
School Lunch Program Extended During Coronavirus Pandemic
0:45
Steve Helber / AP
Liberty University To Investigate Former President Jerry Falwell Jr.
0:46
AP / Melinda Deslatte
Louisiana Governor Worried About COVID-19 Spike During Laura Recovery
6:12
Newsy / Jennifer Smart
Rethinking How 'Dungeons & Dragons' Handles Race
0:56
Seth Wenig / AP
New Jersey Restaurants To Allow Indoor Dining Ahead Of Labor Day
0:42
Paula Bronstein / AP
Oregon Sheriffs Deny Governors Request For Support In Portland
0:49
Rogelio V. Solis / AP
Mississippi Commission To Vote On Final State Flag Design
2:13
Walt Disney Studios / "Black Panther"
Continuing The Legacy Of Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther'
0:28
Jae C. Hong / AP
Coronavirus Cases Spike Among Kids
0:48
Teresa Crawford / AP
United Airlines Eliminates Ticket-Change Fees
0:46
AP / Julio Cortez
Kentucky AG To Meet With FBI On Breonna Taylor Ballistics Report
0:51
Gerald Herbert / AP
Power Outages From Laura Could Last Weeks
1:07
Rahmat Gul / AP
Afghan President Appoints Peace Council for Taliban Negotiations
1:09
Bil Sikes / AP
University of Alabama Sees Surge in Coronavirus Cases
1:17
Alex Brandon / AP
President Trump Visits Louisiana, Texas Areas Hit By Hurricane Laura
1:07
Paula Bronstein / AP
Man Killed During Portland's 94th Night Of Protests
1:00
Susan Walsh / AP
California Considers Reparations For Slavery
0:39
Morry Gash / AP
Wisconsin's Senate To Meet Monday For Special Session On Police Reform
1:35
Adria-Joi Watkins / AP
Police Union Claims Jacob Blake Fought With Officers Before Shooting
1:40
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Improved Weather Helps Fire Crews Gain Control Over California Blazes
1:10
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
Fans Mourn The Loss Of 'Black Panther' Icon Chadwick Boseman
1:19
Gerald Herbert / AP
Death Toll From Laura Rises To 15, Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power
1:36
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP
Actor Chadwick Boseman Dies Of Cancer At 43
2:24
AP Photo/LM Otero
The Two-Virus Dilemma: COVID-19 And The Flu
0:55
Jose Luis Magana / AP
March On Washington Draws Thousands
1:59
Erin McCarthy
K-12 Schools Suffer Financial Pain From Coronavirus
1:07
Mike Segar / Pool via AP
House Democrats Target Pompeo Over Impeachment Inquiry, RNC Speech
0:34
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
FDA Warns Of Hand Sanitizer In Food And Drink Packaging
3:16
Ted Shaffrey / AP
Women's Suffrage Monuments Highlight Lack Of Statues To Women In U.S.
0:35
United Airlines
United Airlines Plans To Cut Thousands Of Pilots
1:31
Shane T. McCoy / U.S. Marshals Service
39 Missing Children Found, 9 Arrests Made In 'Operation Not Forgotten'
0:52
AP / David Goldman
Kenosha Police Chief, County Sheriff Face Calls To Resign
0:34
Melinda Deslatte / AP
Hurricane Laura Topples Confederate Statue In Louisiana
0:43
Patrick Semansky / AP
Federal Reserve To Keep Rates Near Zero Even If Inflation Rises