WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Two Activists Draw Parallels Between Civil Rights Movement And Today

SMS
Two Activists Draw Parallels Between Civil Rights Movement And Today
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
September 8, 2020
September 8, 2020
Some Americans are drawing parallels between today in the Civil Rights Movement. Two Black women share their first-hand accounts and perspective.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT