Parade Of Athletes Begins At Beijing Olympics

The parade of athletes at the opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics has started.

It's expected to take about an hour. Representatives from 91 nations are taking part, including about 80% of the U.S. delegation of athletes.

As always at an Olympics, Greece is the first nation to enter the stadium. From there, it goes alphabetically — but by the language of the host country.

That's why Greece will be followed by, in order, Turkey, Malta, Madagascar, Malaysia, Ecuador, Eritrea, Jamaica, Belgium and then Japan.

The U.S. is 56th in the order, which would be confusing to those thinking it'll go according to the English alphabet. The U.S. group will be between Bulgaria and American Samoa.

The team of Russian athletes will be the official midpoint of the parade. They're here competing under the Olympic emblem and not the Russian flag, part of the sanctions handed down to that nation's Olympic committee for doping scandals such as the one that overshadowed the 2014 Sochi Games.

Tradition also dictates who the last two teams in the parade are. Italy — the host of the next Winter Games in 2026 — will enter next-to-last, and then China will close the parade with its delegation.

In China, Friday was "Lichun" — which translates to the beginning of spring.

And in this case, the start of the Winter Olympics.

"Beginning of Spring" is the first of the 24 solar terms of the year, and that number — 24 — carried significance in the early moments of the opening ceremony of these Beijing Games. Organizers say it reflects "the Chinese people's understanding of time," also noting that these were the 24th Winter Olympics.

The celebration of the lunar terms was punctuated by the first of what will be multiple pyrotechnic displays at the Bird's Nest — including using fireworks to spell out the word "Spring."

It's also a Chinese belief that extreme cold breeds new life. Temperatures were expected to fall into the low 20s as the ceremony goes along; perhaps not extreme cold, but certainly a chilly start to the Beijing Games.

The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is set to begin, with Chinese President Xi Jinping and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach now having entered the Bird's Nest.

The Chinese officially refer to the place as National Stadium — it's also known as the Bird's Nest because of its design, the web of steel resembling the way branches would be turned into a nest. It becomes the first facility to ever play host to the opening of both a Summer and Winter Games, after it also was where the 2008 Olympics began.

