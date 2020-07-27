Papa John's Pledges To Hire 10,000 More Workers Amid Pandemic

The pizza chain has already hired 20,000 people since the start of the pandemic.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Papa John's says it's going to hire 10,000 more workers over the next few months to keep up with demand. That's on top of the 20,000 people it's hired since the pandemic began.

Papa John's has seen more demand for its pizza as more people are staying home because of the coronavirus.

The pizza chain also said it's expanding its college tuition program, Dough & Degrees, by adding Southern New Hampshire University and University of Maryland Global Campus as partners. The program allows franchise employees and their immediate family members to quality for reduced tuition.