Panel Considers Removing Rep. Greene From Committee

The House Rules Committee is considering a resolution to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from her two committee assignments.

Let's turn quickly to the house. One of the newest members made quite the splash. Marjorie Taylor Greene. She could be stripped of her seat on the education panel. What action is being taken today with regards to that?

Well, really two things that people are going to have their eyes on today. One is the house rules committee meeting that is happening at 3:00 this afternoon. They are considering a resolution to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from her two budget -- from her two committee assignments, both the budget committee and the education and labor committees. Also happening today, Republican conference is meeting as a whole. That meeting was originally scheduled to discuss representative Liz Cheney one of few Republicans who voted for former President Trump's second impeachment and one of the top leaders in the Republican leaders in the Republican party. I would expect Greene and Cheney to come up in the Republican conference meeting today. Opinions vary on capitol hill. Some Republicans in congress saying they are withholding judgment until they can talk to her. Others says it really up to the voters of Georgia to decide what they want to do.

" I want to hear from her before I -- before I judge what to do about her, I want to know what the facts are. If they are non-accurate if they are non-accurate postings." Said Graham "If they have been manipulated. If they are still accurate. Do you still hold this beliefs "

"We are a free country. We are allowed to say what we want to say." Said Donalds "You also have to bear the consequences for what you say. If her district decides not to send her back to Washington, so be it."

Now party leadership as one who makes the the committee assignments ultimate for them to put her up on the committees. The house controls consequences for committee assignments by parties and reprimands or expelling a member, all that is done in the house. They control their own chamber, Alex, a wait-and-see game to see what happens and what people are saying.