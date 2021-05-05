Pandora Jewelry Maker Is Ditching Mined Diamonds

May 5, 2021
The new collection – called Pandora Brilliance – will be rolled out in the U.K. first and then worldwide next year.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
The world's largest jewelry brand is ditching mined diamonds – a more environmentally friendly option.
Pandora will soon exclusively use lab-grown diamonds.
The company's CEO says it's "the right thing to do."
He says it's cheaper too – lab diamonds cost about a third of what real diamonds cost.
The new collection – called Pandora Brilliance – will be rolled out in the U.K. first and then worldwide next year.