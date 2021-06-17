Palestinians Mourn Teenager Killed By Israeli Forces

Palestinian and Israeli human rights groups have often accused Israeli soldiers of using excessive force against Palestinians.

Funeral services were held in the occupied West Bank for a Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli forces Wednesday during protests against the ongoing settlement project.

Soldiers shot the 15-year-old after he allegedly threw an object which military officials said exploded.

Soldiers also shot and killed a 29-year-old Palestinian woman, alleging that she tried to attack them with a knife.

The army did not release any footage of the incident, and the woman's family has said she had neither reason nor ability to carry out an attack.

