Pakistan International Airlines Plane Crashes In Karachi

An airline spokesperson told CNN the Airbus A320 was traveling from Lahore to Karachi when it disappeared from radar.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A Pakistan International Airlines plane carrying almost 100 people crashed Friday in the southern city of Karachi.

An airline spokesperson told CNN the Airbus A320 was traveling from Lahore to Karachi when it disappeared from radar. He said the pilot had relayed that he was experiencing technical problems.

Witnesses told the Associated Press it looked like the pilot tried to land the plane several times before it ultimately crashed into a residential neighborhood near the airport where it was originally scheduled to land.

Pakistan's Aviation Ministry originally reported there were 107 passengers and crew members on board the plane. But it later revised that number down to 98. Recovery crews were still at the crash site as of late Friday local time, but a spokesman for the local health department confirmed at least two passengers survived the crash. And at least three people on the ground in the neighborhood were injured.

Pakistan's prime minister tweeted that he was "shocked & saddened" by the crash. He said an investigation was being immediately launched into its cause.

Additional reporting from Adil Jawad of the Associated Press. Contains footage from CNN.