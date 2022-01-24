Oxford High School Reopens Nearly 2 Months After Shooting

Kids are back at the Detroit-area high school where four students were killed in a November shooting.

The Detroit-area high school where four students were fatally shot reopened Monday for the first time since the November attack, with the school's principal declared “we are reclaiming our high school back.”

Oxford High School students had been attending classes at other buildings since Jan. 10. Everything “went very well" Monday morning as staff and students returned for classes for the first time since the Nov. 30 shooting, said Oxford Community Schools spokeswoman Dani Stublensky.

Four students were killed and six students and a teacher were injured in the shooting. A fellow student, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with murder and other crimes. His parents also are facing charges.

A temporary memorial set up outside the school was removed before students returned. District Superintendent Tim Throne said experts advised that removing it would help students “further their healing process.” A permanent memorial is planned.

