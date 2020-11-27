Owners Hoping For Big Turnout On Small Business Saturday

The wrath of the pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions has forced closures of small businesses across the U.S.

Small businesses are preparing for Saturday, hoping the day can help turn around was was and still continues to be a difficult year for many owners.

The 11th annual small business Saturday comes as so many businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

COVID-19 related shutdowns and restrictions have been particularly hard for small businesses.

According to American Express, last year about 110 million people spent around $19.6 billion dollars on small business Saturday – a record high.

If you want to support a local business, many have upgraded their websites so people can shop without visiting the store in person.