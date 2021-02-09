Over 32M Have Received First Vaccine Dose

The U.S. is still at over 1 million daily doses, even thought there's been a slight dip in how many have been administered over the past week.

In total, the CDC says over 32 million people have gotten at least one shot and over 9 million are fully vaccinated with two doses.

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says he thinks supply will exceed demand sooner than many think.

"I think we’re going to run out of demand sooner than we think. I suspect that in some point in March and certainly by the end of March, we're going to have to make this generally available," Gottlieb said. "That doesn’t mean everyone can go and get a vaccine on April 1, but I think everyone is going to be able to go online and get an appointment sooner than we think."