Over 20,000 People Have Died From The Coronavirus In The U.S.

The U.S. has over 500,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Johns Hopkins University has reported over 20,000 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus.

The number of U.S. coronavirus cases reached 500,000 Friday along with a grim single-day record of 2,000 deaths. The U.S. now has the most reported cases in the world.

Internationally, there have been about 1.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 100,000 people have died around the globe.

Officials warn ending social distancing orders early could lead to more cases and more deaths.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that the U.S. is nearing its peak of cases.