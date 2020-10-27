Over 1M Evacuated As Vietnam Prepares For Typhoon Molave

The storm passed over the Philippines Monday, killing three people and displacing over 120,000.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Vietnam is preparing to evacuate 1.3 million people as a typhoon approaches.

Typhoon Molave is projected to reach the south central coast of Vietnam Wednesday with wind speeds up to 84 miles per hour.

The storm passed over the Philippines Monday, killing three people and displacing over 120,000.

This will be Vietnam's fourth storm in a month.

Floods and landslides have killed at least 130 people.