Ossoff, Warnock Win Georgia Senate Runoff Elections

Democrats will now have a de facto Senate majority because Vice Pres.-elect Kamala Harris can cast tie-breaking votes.

Democrats swept both Senate seats in Georgia, with Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock being declared winners on Wednesday.

Ossoff and Warnock beat Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Warnock is Georgia's first Black senator and the first Black Democrat to represent a Southern state in the Senate. And Ossoff becomes the first Georgia's first Jewish senator as well as the Senate's youngest member at 33 years old.

Now, the Senate will have a 50-50 split, with Democratic Vice-Pres. elect Kamala Harris having the tie-breaking vote.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will take Mitch McConnell's place as the Senate majority leader.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly said Warnock was the first Black senator to represent a Southern state. He is the first Black Democratic senator to represent a Southern state in the Senate.

