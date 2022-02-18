Oscars To Require COVID Vaccination For Most Attendees

The decision was made as actors and crews returned to TV and movie sets.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will require attendees of the 94th Oscars ceremony to show proof of vaccination, and at least two negative PCR tests.

Although performers and presenters must undergo rigorous testing, they won't have to show proof of vaccination.

Face covering requirements at this year's Oscars will depend on where guests are seated in the Dolby Theater. The theater holds just over 3,300 people, but only 2,500 are invited to the ceremony.