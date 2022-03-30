Oscar Slap Boosts Ticket Sales For Chris Rock's Comedy Tour

The comedy tour kicks off Saturday in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Ticket sales for Chris Rock's comedy tour "Ego Death World Tour" continue to spike after the comedian was slapped onstage by Academy Award winner Will Smith during the Oscars.

The comedy tour kicks off Saturday in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with two shows at the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa.

Ticket reseller TickPick tweeted about the rise in sales since Sunday night, claiming it "sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined."

We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined. — TickPick (@TickPick) March 28, 2022

Ticket prices jumped from $46 to at least $340. The tour is set to make stops in 30 cities.