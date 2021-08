Xander & Zoë Schultz have been helping Afghan refugees in Greece. They are the founders of the organization When We Band Together.

90% of the When We Band Together community's home country is Afghanistan.

Before the recent withdrawal from Afghanistan there were already 2.5 million Afghans that were categorized as refugees.