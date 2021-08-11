Oregon Law Suspends High School Proficiency Standards

Last month, the state's Democratic governor signed a bill suspending proficiency requirements in reading, writing, and arithmetic.

What does it take to graduate high school in Oregon? It just changed.

Last month, the state's Democratic governor signed a bill suspending proficiency requirements in reading, writing, and arithmetic.

That means students who graduate high school won't necessarily meet competency levels.

The governor signed it, without fanfare. No press release, no public statement – it wasn't even entered into the state database for weeks.