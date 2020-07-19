Oregon Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Federal Agencies

The lawsuit is requesting that a judge put out a temporary restraining order preventing federal authorities from "unlawfully detaining Oregonians."

Oregon's Department of Justice says it is suing several federal agencies for "secretly stopping and forcibly grabbing" people off the streets of Portland during recent protests over systemic racism and police brutality.

The federal lawsuit filed late on Friday night names the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Protective Service.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said on CNN Sunday that the troops' presence is actually making things worse.

"It's not helping the situation at all. They are not wanted here. We haven’t asked them here. In fact we want them to leave," Wheeler said.

This lawsuit comes as the U.S. Attorney for the Oregon District calls for an investigation after a video surfaced showing unidentified, masked and heavily armed federal troops arresting a protester and putting him into an unmarked SUV before driving off without explanation.

The lawsuit is requesting that a judge put out a temporary restraining order preventing federal authorities from "unlawfully detaining Oregonians." It also asks that federal agents be required to identify themselves and their agencies before detaining or making any arrests and to not do so without a warrant or probable cause.

