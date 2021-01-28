Oregon Drivers Get Vaccine While Stuck In Snow

Health officials went car to car to give them out while stuck on a snowy highway. An ambulance was there just in case.

Sometimes you're just at the right place at the right time.

And for six people in Oregon, their bad day ended with some luck.

Six drivers who were stranded because of the snow received a dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Josephine County Public Health held a vaccine clinic at a nearby high school.

The clinic had six unused doses because the snow caused people to miss their appointments.

The vaccines were going to expire, so health officials gave them out when they were on their way back and got stuck on a snowy highway.

They went car to car to give them out and an ambulance was there just in case.