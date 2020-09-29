One Million Dead From COVID-19

Johns Hopkins University reported more than 33 million people have been infected.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

COVID-19's death count has surpassed one million globally.

Johns Hopkins University reported more than 33 million people have been infected.

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres called for solidarity in fighting the virus.

He said: "It's a mind-numbing figure yet we must never lose sight of each and every individual life. They were fathers and mother, wives and husbands, brothers and sisters, friends and colleagues... We can overcome this challenge but we must learn from the mistakes. Responsible leadership matters. Science matters. Cooperation matters — and misinformation kills."

While he said the disease has no immediate end in sight — social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands will help prevent more loss.