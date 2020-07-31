One Marine Dead, 8 Missing After Vehicle Sinks Off California Coast

Fifteen Marines and a Navy sailor were aboard when their vehicle sank near San Clemente Island.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Authorities say one Marine is dead and eight service members are missing after their vehicle sank off the coast of Southern California on Friday.

Fifteen Marines and a Navy sailor were aboard when the assault amphibious vehicle, or AAV, sank near a military-owned island. The Marine Corps said two of the Marines who were rescued were injured.

All of the service members were assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. They were reportedly taking part in a routine exercise near San Clemente Island when the AAV started taking on water.

In a statement, the unit’s commanding officer said: "We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search."

Additional reporting by Julie Watson of the Associated Press.