The social media app's popularity surged during the pandemic.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Kids and 20-somethings love TikTok.

The social media app's popularity surged during the pandemic.

Take a look at these numbers: Back in 2018, they had 55 million monthly active users.

Fast forward to December of last year and that number jumps to 689 million.

And just last month, TikTok hit 1 Billion monthly active users.