Olympics Could Spike Infections In Japan

Japan's top medical experts warned hosting the Olympics could cause a rise in COVID infections and said doing it with no spectators was the best option.

The head of the games' organizing committee recently said she wants to allow as many as 10,000 fans at venues.

A final decision on domestic fans is set to be made as early as Monday.

The games are scheduled to begin July 23rd.