Olympic Athletes Qualified For 2020 Games Still Qualified For 2021

The International Olympic Committee revised qualifications for the rescheduled 2021 Tokyo Games and will let sports federations relax age limits.

The International Olympic Committee announced revised qualifications for the Tokyo Games after the event was rescheduled due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The committee says athletes will be able to keep their spot if they've already qualified for the 2020 Olympics. According to The Associated Press, that accounts for around 6,500 athletes.

What's more, the IOC will let sports federations decide whether to extend the upper age limit for competitors who would be too old to compete in 2021, and decide whether athletes who would have been slightly too young for the 2020 Olympics can compete next year.

The Tokyo Games will be held July 23 through Aug. 8, 2021.

In the meantime, the IOC says: "Athlete health is the guiding principle in the scheduling of any remaining Olympic qualification events. ... The IOC has urge d that any such events be confirmed only once the COVID-19 impacts can be assessed, allowing fair access and appropriate preparation for all competing athletes and teams."