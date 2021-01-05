Oklahoma Begins Phase 2 Of Vaccinations

State health officials said people will make their appointments through a phone an app, which will be released as early as Thursday.

Oklahoma is beginning phase two of its coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Residents 65 and older will begin receiving vaccinations this week.

It will also track when they people need to receive their second dose.