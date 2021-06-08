WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Oil Prices Continue To Rise

SMS
Oil Prices Continue To Rise
By Simon Kaufman
By Simon Kaufman
June 8, 2021
June 8, 2021
The average price of gas is at least a dollar more than this time last year.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

If it seems like you're paying more at the pump, you're right.

The average price of gas is at least a dollar more than this time last year and oil prices continue to spike.

The reason is simple. People are getting more comfortable with traveling again.

The price of a barrel briefly hit $70 Monday for the first time in three years. Last year, at the start of the pandemic, crude oil prices dropped below zero.

SMS