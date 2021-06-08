Oil Prices Continue To Rise

The average price of gas is at least a dollar more than this time last year.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

If it seems like you're paying more at the pump, you're right.

The average price of gas is at least a dollar more than this time last year and oil prices continue to spike.

The reason is simple. People are getting more comfortable with traveling again.

The price of a barrel briefly hit $70 Monday for the first time in three years. Last year, at the start of the pandemic, crude oil prices dropped below zero.