Ohio Will Not Cover Postage For Mail-In Ballots

Voters in Ohio will likely have to buy their own postage if they plan to mail in their ballots this November.

Republicans on the state's Controlling Board voted against a proposal to allocate $3 million to help cover the cost for mail-in ballots to be stamped.

Ohio's Republican secretary of state put forward the proposal. The money would have come from a special fund that's been used for election costs in the past.

Republicans on the board said state lawmakers should handle the issue.

