Ohio Offers $1 Million Drawing For People Who Have Been Vaccinated

The governor also announced anyone under 18 who gets vaccinated will be entered in a drawing for a scholarship to any Ohio state college or university

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

We've heard of lots of incentives to encourage people to get a COVID vaccine.

Some places are offering free beer. Others, free donuts. But Ohio is really setting the bar high with $1 million up for grabs.

"Two weeks from tonight, on May 26, we'll announce the winner of a separate drawing for adults, adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine." said Gov. Mike Dewine "This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks and the winner each Wednesday will receive $1 million."

The governor also announced anyone under 18 who gets vaccinated will be entered in a drawing for a full-ride scholarship to any Ohio state college or university.

It's not a million dollars, but here are some other incentives out there.

In Maine, you can qualify for a free fishing or hunting license. In New Jersey, people who get their shots can get a free beer. Louisiana is offering a free pound of boiled crawfish for people who get their shots at a New Orleans event this week. And Detroit is offering $50 gift cards to people who drive others to get their shots.