Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of President Trump's campaign visit to the state on Thursday.

The governor posted on twitter, "As part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, I took a COVID test. I tested positive. I have no symptoms at this time. I’m following protocol and will quarantine at home for the next 14 days."

The governor's office says Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was also tested for coronavirus Thursday before the President's visit and he tested negative.

DeWine is now the second governor to come up positive for the coronavirus, joining Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who announced his test results in July.

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere posted on Twitter, "The President wishes Governor DeWine a speedy and full recovery and commends the job he’s doing for the great state of Ohio."

Dewine will quarantine in his home in Cedarville. He's 73, putting him at higher risk for the virus.

