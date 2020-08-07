Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Negative For Coronavirus In Second Test

Ohio's first lady and the governor's staff also all tested negative.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In a second COVID-19 test taken Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine actually tested negative for the coronavirus. He had previously tested positive after taking a rapid-result test.

Ohio's first lady and the governor's staff also all tested negative.

DeWine's office said on Twitter it's confident in these second results, explaining the second test DeWine took is known to be "extremely sensitive, as well as specific." The first test was an antigen test, which the governor's office admitted Ohio doesn't have much experience with.

DeWine's false positive test results came ahead of President Donald Trump's campaign visit to the state Thursday.

DeWine and his wife plan to take another test and share those results on Saturday.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.