Eleven-thousand athletes will sleep on the cardboard frames, which are meant to be recycled.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The 'anti-sex' beds at the Tokyo Olympics aren't actually a thing.

Eleven-thousand athletes will sleep on them. The cardboard frames are meant to be recycled.

Though officials are now making it very clear that the beds are not meant to prevent intimacy.

An Irish gymnast hopped around to show the frames are sturdy. Officials say they can support up to 441 pounds.