WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Officials Investigating Santa Clarita, California, Police Incident

SMS
Officials Investigating Santa Clarita, California, Police Incident
By Katie Cammarata
By Katie Cammarata
August 11, 2020
August 11, 2020
The incident started when bystanders called authorities after seeing a man pull a knife on a group teens.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Officials in Santa Clarita, California, are investigating an incident involving local police officers and a group of Black teenagers. 

The mother of one of the teenagers posted a video of the incident on social media over the weekend. It started when bystanders called authorities after seeing a man pull a knife on a group of teens. Deputies who arrived at the scene held the teenagers at gunpoint. They were then handcuffed and put in squad cars. 

The Los Angeles County sheriff posted a video statement saying he was reviewing the encounter and had "concerns regarding the tactics employed." 

"A call for service was received regarding a felony assault. And the deputies detained those allegedly to be involved. The matter is currently being investigated," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

Santa Clarita's mayor called for a "full and expedited review of incident" and said the deputy involved should "be immediately removed from the field until the investigation is complete."

SMS