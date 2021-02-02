Officers Suspended After Pepper Spraying 9-Year-Old Girl

Nearly a dozen police officers responded to a report of family trouble. The little girl was reportedly suicidal.

Rochester police officers involved in the pepper-spraying of a nine-year-old girl have been suspended.

Body camera footage of the incident was released earlier this week.

She ran off from her house and when police caught up with her they tried to handcuff her and put her in the squad car. That's when she began kicking and calling for her dad and the officers sprayed her.

The suspended officers are reportedly receiving their full pay.