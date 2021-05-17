WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright Due In Court

By Eliana Moreno
May 17, 2021
The former Minnesota police officer who killed Daunte Wright is due in court Monday. 

Kim Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter. Potter is set to appear virtually before a Hennepin County District Court judge today for a pretrial hearing. The judge will look over evidence and decide if there is probable cause to take this case to trial.

Potter, who is White, shot 20-year-old Wright during a traffic stop last month. The Brooklyn Center police chief says Potter meant to use her Taser instead of her gun.

Over the weekend, the Brooklyn Center City Council passed a police reform package that aims to overhaul department procedures. It bans arrests for low-level offenses, puts unarmed civilians in charge of handling minor traffic violations and increases independent oversight of the department.

