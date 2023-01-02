Officer Killed, 2nd Wounded In Pennsylvania; Suspect Sought

2022 Year In Review: Gun Violence
2022 saw a record number of people under 18 years old killed, but some cities have reported a drop in homicides.LEARN MORE
Police agencies are looking for a suspect after a police officer was shot and killed and another was wounded in separate incidents.
Authorities in Pennsylvania are looking for a gunman they say shot and killed a police officer and wounded another during a foot pursuit near Pittsburgh on Sunday.
The shootings happened in separate incidents just blocks apart in Brackenridge, an Allegheny County town northeast of Pittsburgh. The gunman carjacked a vehicle after the shootings Sunday afternoon and is considered "extremely dangerous," assistant police Superintendent Victor Joseph told a news briefing reported by WTAE-TV.
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for a suspect identified as Aaron Lamont Swan, 28, of the nearby city of Duquesne. Police spokesman Christopher Kearns told reporters that Swan had been sought for a parole violation involving a weapons charge.
The officers' identities weren't immediately released. The slain officer was shot in the head, Kearns said. The second officer was wounded in the leg and was expected to survive, he said.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
