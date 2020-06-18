Atlanta Officer Involved In Rayshard Brooks' Death Released On Bond

Officer Devin Brosnan was with the alleged shooter Garrett Rolfe when Rayshard Brooks was killed.

One of the Atlanta police officers involved in the death of Rayshard Brooks has been released on bond after turning himself in at the county jail.

Brooks was shot twice in the back while trying to run away from police officers in a Wendy's parking lot.

Records from the Fulton County Jail in Georgia show Devin Brosnan was booked Thursday. He was not the alleged shooter but faces charges of aggravated assault and violation of oath by a public officer. Brosnan has been placed on administrative duty.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced arrest warrants for Brosnan and former officer Garrett Rolfe Wednesday. Rolfe, who shot Brooks, faces 11 criminal counts, including felony murder and aggravated assault. If convicted on the felony murder charge, Rolfe could face life in prison without parole or even the death penalty.

Howard said Brosnan admitted to standing on Brooks' body immediately after the shooting.

Howard said Brosnan is cooperating and is willing to testify.

Howard said, "He is one of the first police officers to actually indicate that he is willing to testify against someone in his own department. We've had about 40 of these cases that we've prosecuted, and I don't remember a circumstance when we've had an officer — particularly in a case this important — to step forward and to say that they would cooperate with the state."