WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Officer Involved In Death Of Eric Garner Loses Appeal Of Firing

SMS
Officer Involved In Death Of Eric Garner Loses Appeal Of Firing
By Eliana Moreno
By Eliana Moreno
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
A state appeals court ruled the New York Police Department made the right choice in firing him.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The former officer fired for his involvement in the death of Eric Garner will not be getting his job back. 

A state appeals court ruled the New York Police Department made the right choice in firing him because evidence shows he acted recklessly. 

Back in 2014, the officer put Garner in an illegal chokehold during an arrest over the sale of loose cigarettes. Garner gasped for air, saying, "I can't breathe" as he died. 

No criminal charges were filed. 

SMS