Officer Charged With Killing Rayshard Brooks Granted $500,000 Bond

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick says she does not believe Garrett Rolfe is a flight risk or that he poses a risk to the community.

The former Atlanta police officer who was seen on camera fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks has been granted bond.

During a virtual hearing Tuesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick set Garrett Rolfe's bond at $500,000. Rolfe faces 11 charges, including felony murder, in connection with Brooks' fatal shooting in a Wendy's parking lot in early June.

Brooks' widow said she opposed the decision to grant Rolfe bail because, "mentally, [she's] not able to handle it." Prosecutors argued Rolfe could intimidate witnesses. But Barwick said she did not believe Rolfe is a flight risk or that he poses a risk to the community.

The conditions of Rolfe's bond include wearing an ankle monitor; a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; surrendering his passport; not possessing any guns; and having no contact with victims, witnesses or Atlanta police officers.

The other officer involved, Devin Bronsan, was already released on bond. He faces three charges, including aggravated assault.