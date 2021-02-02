Officer Brian Sicknick To Lie In Honor At Capitol

Sicknick served on the Capitol Police force for over 12 years.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

One of the five people who died in the Capitol siege will lie in honor at the Capitol beginning tonight.

Officer Brian Sicknick died from injuries he suffered while he tried to contain a violent mob.

Sicknick served on the Capitol Police force for over 12 years.

His casket will arrive tonight and members of the Capitol Police will be able to view it.

Members of Congress will be able to attend a viewing tomorrow morning before a memorial ceremony.

He'll be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Sicknick was 42 years old.