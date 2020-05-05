Obamas Will Host Virtual Commencement For 2020 Graduates

The Obamas will partner with Reach Higher and YouTube to host "Dear Class of 2020."

Barack and Michelle Obama are planning a virtual graduation ceremony for those who can't walk across the stage this spring.

On Tuesday, the former president and first lady announced they are partnering with Reach Higher and YouTube to host "Dear Class of 2020." The special will feature appearances from figures like former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice and Malala Yousafzai, and celebrities like Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many schools have moved classes online and canceled traditional graduation ceremonies. The Obamas have spoken at several graduations over the years and said this year would be no different.

Barack Obama tweeted: "I've always loved joining commencements –– the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can't get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones."

"Dear Class of 2020" will stream live on YouTube on June 6 at 3 p.m. ET.

