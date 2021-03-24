Oakland Launches Guaranteed Income Program For Low-Income Families

Mayor Libby Schaaf said the privately funded program provides $500 monthly payments to low-income families of color with no rules on how it's spent.

Six hundred low-income families in Oakland, California will start receiving $500 monthly payments.

The city's mayor announced the pilot program, saying this test run will last 18 months.

Families will be able to use the money for whatever they need.

The mayor hopes this program will reduce and eventually close the racial wealth gap.