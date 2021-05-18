O’Brian making first moves at Newsy

Veteran network news executive Kate O’Brian – recently tapped by Scripps to head news for Newsy and Court TV – has begun the process of growing and re-shaping Newsy.

O’Brian’s plans include creating one of the largest newsgathering forces in the country to expand live news operations ahead of the network’s over-the-air launch Oct. 1.

Among the initial moves:

- The company has just posted a number of new/open news positions - 55 in all - including dozens of newsroom jobs and a variety of other editorial positions in nine bureaus across the country – including Phoenix, Denver, Seattle and more. Newsy will leverage the resources of the Scripps Washington Bureau and Scripps’ local TV stations in 41 markets.

- Multiple positions also have been made available at Newsy's new headquarters in Atlanta, where state-of-the-art studios are currently under construction

- Newsroom positions have also been added at Newsy’s existing bureaus in Chicago and Washington, D.C.

The search has also begun for the head of Newsy who will oversee editorial identity and programming for the network, working closely with O’Brian.

Newsy is expected to attract top talent to the organization; interested applicants can view all open positions at scripps.com/careers.