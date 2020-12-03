NYT: Quarter Of PPP Loans Went To Just 1% Of Businesses

December 3, 2020
Over a quarter of the money allocated to help small businesses stay afloat amid the pandemic went to just 1% of the companies in need.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
More than a quarter of the money allocated to help small businesses stay afloat amid the pandemic went to just 1% of the companies in need.
A New York Times report found about 600 businesses, including powerful law firms and restaurants chains, received the maximum payment of $10,000,000.
More than 5.2 million businesses received PPP loans.