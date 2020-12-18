Investigation Finds NYPD Used Excessive Force During Protests

Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered the investigation after videos online showed officers shoving and hitting protesters.

New York City's Department of Investigation says the NYPD used excessive force during this summer's protests against racial injustice.

Mayor Bill de Blasio requested the investigation after videos on social media showed police officers shoving and hitting protesters, dousing them and journalists with pepper spray, and even driving police vehicles into crowds during one protest in May.

De Blasio said he agreed with the report's findings and that it "makes very clear we've got to do something different."