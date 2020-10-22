NYC To Ease COVID-19 Restrictions In Parts of Queens, Brooklyn

Some coronavirus hot spots in New York City are easing restrictions, but some areas along the Pennsylvania border are imposing tougher rules.

Parts of New York City will see restrictions ease starting Thursday.

Two weeks ago, certain neighborhoods with high spikes in COVID-19 cases saw schools and businesses close after new restrictions were put in place.

Starting Thursday, businesses in Queens and some parts of Brooklyn will begin to reopen.

On Monday, schools are allowed to reopen.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the area saw a decrease in positivity rates during that time. However, he was adding restrictions in areas along the Pennsylvania border as the state recorded more than 2,000 new positive test results in a single day on Wednesday for the first time since mid-May.