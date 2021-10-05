NYC Schools Vaccine Mandate Now In Effect

NYC Schools chancellor Meisha Ross Porter says less than 4,000 of 48,000 teachers are still unvaccinated.

A COVID-19 vaccine mandate is now in effect for New York City school employees.

The city’s mayor Bill de Blasio announced today that 95% of full-time New York City Public School employees are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The district says it has a strong backup of 9,000 substitute teachers. Employees who have not been vaccinated or granted an exemption will be moved to “leave without pay” status: they have the choice of taking a year of unpaid leave with health insurance or leaving the department of education with severance.