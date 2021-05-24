NYC Public Schools To Fully Reopen This Fall

The city – once the U.S. epicenter of the COVID outbreak – is seeing some of its lowest daily infections since the pandemic hit.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The nation's largest school district will run at normal capacity this fall.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the decision to fully reopen Monday and also said there won't be a remote option.

"We're going to have plenty of protections in place as we proved even during the toughest months of COVID that we could keep kids and staff safe with a gold standard of health and safety measures," he said. "We're going to do that again. We're going to keep our situation room running."

The chancellor of the New York City Department of Education says masks will be required.

The city – once the U.S. epicenter of the COVID outbreak – is seeing some of its lowest daily infections since the pandemic hit.