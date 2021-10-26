NYC Police Union Sues Over Mayor's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

By aaron rustom
October 26, 2021
New York City's largest police union said getting vaccinated is a "personal medical decision" that should be made in consultation with a doctor.
The biggest police union in New York City filed a lawsuit against Mayor Bill de Blasio over the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The mandate requires all city employees to have at least one dose of the vaccine by Friday.

The lawsuit from the Police Benevolent Association — the largest police union in the world — says the city has given no rational explanation to "violate the autonomy and privacy of NYPD police officers in such a severe manner."

City employees must show proof of vaccination by Nov. 1 or risk being placed on unpaid leave.

