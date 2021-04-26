NYC Police Search For Suspect After Attack

Surveillance video shows an Asian American man being attacked from behind.

Police are searching for a man in the latest attack against an Asian American.

New York police said the 61-year-old Chinese American man is stable now at the hospital after he was beaten Friday night.

Surveillance video shows the man was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind. When he was knocked to the ground, the suspect began stomping on the victim's head.

The NYPD's hate crimes task force is investigating.