NYC Mayor Says City To Fully Reopen July 1

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday stores, offices, and theaters will be to operate at normal capacity.

New York City is planning to fully reopen businesses on July 1.

New York City was once the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. and the city has had restrictions in place for more than a year.

But now the city is seeing high vaccination rates and lower hospitalizations.